Pope sends envoy to look into Chile abuse case (3)

Vatican City, January 30 - Pope Francis on Tuesday sent an envoy to look into a clerical sex-abuse case in Chile that roiled the pontiff's recent visit there. Msgr Charles Scicluna, a high-ranking official in the Vatican department that handles such cases, will "go to Santiago to listen to those who have voiced wishes to submit elements in their possession" about a bishop who is accused of covering for Chile's worst predator priest, Father Fernando Karadima. Scicluna is the president of the college for weighing appeals at the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, charged with dealing with abuse cases. He is also the ormer Vatican chief prosecutor of clerical sexual abuse The official is being sent in, the Vatican said, "following information that recently reached us about the case of Msgr Juan de la Cruz Barros Madrid, bishop of Osorno". The pope irked victims by saying during his trip that there was not a "shred of proof" against Barros. He later apologised to victims, following criticism from Cardinal Sean O'Malley, a Vatican pointman on clerical sex abuse. The pope said sorry for unwittingly "wounding" Karadima's victims who say Barros, one of the charismatic Karadima's proteges', shielded the abuser from justice. photo: Scicluna