Teacher arrested for sex with underage student (3)

Riccione, January 30 - A Riccione high school teacher was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of having sex with an underage student. The teacher, 46, from the Marche coastal town of Pesaro, was detained after police found audio files explicitly asking for sex from the 15-year-old girl. He was arrested on his way to school. The teacher has been charged with carrying out sexual acts with a minor. The probe was opened by prosecutors in Rimini after the school's head reported the teacher to police. Police said last week the teacher had sent explicit requests for sex via a chatroom on audio files to the 15-year-old girl student. The tapes have been on the girl's cellphone for several weeks, police said. They also reached the girl's mother who contacted the school head, who called the police. In one of the messages, the teacher said: "You must prove your love to me. You can show me what you can do, but without spreading it around. As long as they don't see us".