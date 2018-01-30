BoI, CONSOB ineffective on banks - commission (2)

Rome

Oversight did not protect savings - majority report

Rome, January 30 - The majority-position report for the parliamentary commission of inquiry into the recent bank crises in Italy said Tuesday that oversight by the Bank of Italy and stock-market regulator CONSOB had not been good enough. A string of banking crises made interventions with public money necessary to prevent them spreading further and in some cases small savers lost the money they invested on bonds in the lenders that went to the wall. "The exercise of oversight has not proven to be totally effective over the last decade," said the majority report that was presented by Commission Vice President Mario Maria Marino and which the commission will vote on. It said that in the seven cases the commission examined, "the oversight activity of the banking system (Bank of Italy) and the financial markets (CONSOB) turned out to be ineffective for the proposes of protecting savings".

