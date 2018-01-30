League laundering probe based on nothing- Salvini (2)

Rome, January 30 - Party leader Matteo Salvini said he was not worried on Tuesday after it emerged that Genoa prosecutors were investigating alleged money laundering involving the Northern League. The probe regards the possible hidden re-use of "fraudulent reimbursements" obtained by League founder Umberto Bossi and former party treasurer Francesco Belsito, who have both been convicted of electoral-spending fraud. Investigators suspect that various different accounts and banks were used to prevent the money being seized by the authorities, sources said. "The Genoa investigation is based on nothing and it will finish in nothing like other cases," Salvini said, adding he was "absolutely relaxed" about the probe.