Rome

League laundering probe based on nothing- Salvini (2)

Party leader says he is not worried

League laundering probe based on nothing- Salvini (2)

Rome, January 30 - Party leader Matteo Salvini said he was not worried on Tuesday after it emerged that Genoa prosecutors were investigating alleged money laundering involving the Northern League. The probe regards the possible hidden re-use of "fraudulent reimbursements" obtained by League founder Umberto Bossi and former party treasurer Francesco Belsito, who have both been convicted of electoral-spending fraud. Investigators suspect that various different accounts and banks were used to prevent the money being seized by the authorities, sources said. "The Genoa investigation is based on nothing and it will finish in nothing like other cases," Salvini said, adding he was "absolutely relaxed" about the probe.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

FI: Rinaldi fuori, al suo posto Gullo

FI: Rinaldi fuori, al suo posto Gullo

Viadotto Ritiro, avvisate le famiglie

Viadotto Ritiro, avvisate le famiglie

di Domenico Bertè

Bimba maltrattata e sporca, arrestato medico

Bimba maltrattata e sporca, arrestato medico

Pd: pubblicate liste Calabria, in corsa Tripodi e Cardamone

Pd: pubblicate liste Calabria, in corsa Tripodi e Cardamone

Il nuovo volto della ’ndrangheta

Il nuovo volto della ’ndrangheta

di Giovanni Pastore

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33