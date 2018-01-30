Soccer: Cuadrado out for a month after groin op (2)

Turin, January 30 - Juan Cuadrado was operated on for a niggling groin problem in Munich Tuesday and will be out for a month, Juventus said. The Colombia winger, a Juve statement said, "underwent surgery today on a longstanding groin problem, in the presence of Dr. Claudio Rigo, with the operation having been performed by Dr. Ulrike Muschaweck in Munich. "Upon returning to Italy the player will immediately start his rehabilitation programme, with a period of about 30 days rest being foreseen as necessary before he returns to training." Cuadrado, 29, joined the Turin giants from Chelsea two years ago. He has scored nine goals in 72 appearances for the six-time-straight and reigning Serie A champs. Cuadrado has 64 Colombia caps, and seven goals for his country.