Positive signals on Lombardi - Di Maio (3)

Rome, January 30 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said the M5S had had "positive signals" about the Lazio governor run of its candidate Roberta Lombardi. Speaking at the presentation of her government programme, he denied "distancing myself" from Lombardi. "Not only am I at Roberta's side as is all the M5S, but above all we are all together and at the side of Lazio citizens who have abandoned by politics." He stressed that "Roberta had a safe seat in parliament, in full comfort and instead chose to accept a challenge we really belive in. "All the signals are positive".