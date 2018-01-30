Brussel

New EMA home decided by EU 27 - Commission (2)

Nothing to add, says spokesperson on Italy's appeal

New EMA home decided by EU 27 - Commission (2)

Brussel, January 30 - The European Commission said Tuesday that it had no comment on Italy's intention to appeal against the decision to assign the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to Amsterdam, rather than Milan, after it emerged the Dutch city is not ready to host it. The decision on the post-Brexit seat of the agency was made by "the 27 member States and we do not have anything to say", commented Commission Spokesperson Margaritis Schinas. "We did our job, producing a legal analysis of all the bids received in a transparent way. "We did not make a shortlist or ranking, but we made our evaluation on the basis of settled criteria. And no one put that in doubt".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

FI: Rinaldi fuori, al suo posto Gullo

FI: Rinaldi fuori, al suo posto Gullo

Viadotto Ritiro, avvisate le famiglie

Viadotto Ritiro, avvisate le famiglie

di Domenico Bertè

Bimba maltrattata e sporca, arrestato medico

Bimba maltrattata e sporca, arrestato medico

Pd: pubblicate liste Calabria, in corsa Tripodi e Cardamone

Pd: pubblicate liste Calabria, in corsa Tripodi e Cardamone

Il nuovo volto della ’ndrangheta

Il nuovo volto della ’ndrangheta

di Giovanni Pastore

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33