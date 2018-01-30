New EMA home decided by EU 27 - Commission (2)

Brussel, January 30 - The European Commission said Tuesday that it had no comment on Italy's intention to appeal against the decision to assign the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to Amsterdam, rather than Milan, after it emerged the Dutch city is not ready to host it. The decision on the post-Brexit seat of the agency was made by "the 27 member States and we do not have anything to say", commented Commission Spokesperson Margaritis Schinas. "We did our job, producing a legal analysis of all the bids received in a transparent way. "We did not make a shortlist or ranking, but we made our evaluation on the basis of settled criteria. And no one put that in doubt".