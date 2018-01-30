Salaries up 0.6% in 2017, half inflation rate-ISTAT

Rome
30/01/2018
Rome, January 30 - Italian hourly wages increased on average by 0.6% in 2017 with respect to 2016, ISTAT said on Tuesday. This is half of the inflation rate of 1.2% last year, meaning that salaries went down in real terms.
