Rome

Salaries up 0.6% in 2017, half inflation rate-ISTAT

In same period prices increased 1.2%

Rome, January 30 - Italian hourly wages increased on average by 0.6% in 2017 with respect to 2016, ISTAT said on Tuesday. This is half of the inflation rate of 1.2% last year, meaning that salaries went down in real terms.

