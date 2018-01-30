No referral to EU court over smog for now-Galletti (2)

Brussels, January 30 - Italy has not been referred to the European Court of Justice for failing to respect regulations on smog, at least for the moment, Environment Minister Gianluca Galletti said after a meeting called by Environment Commissioner Karmenu Vella on the problem in Brussels. "We don't have any referrals for the moment, even though many within our country were hoping for it," Galletti said. He said the Rome would continue with the work done to avert a referral and the Commission will "evaluate the material" provided. "The work done has given results in terms of an improvement in air quality, with regulation breaches down by over 70% since 2000," he said. Italy was among nine EU countries called on by Vella to take part in a ministerial summit on Tuesday to find solutions to the problem of air pollution.