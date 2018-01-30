Trento

Trento scientists discover molecule for 'sick' DNA

Effective against genetic diseases, cancer

Trento scientists discover molecule for 'sick' DNA

Trento, January 30 - Researchers at the Centre for Integrative Biology (CIBIO) of the University of Trento have discovered a molecule that can correct DNA alterations causing genetic diseases and cancer, according to a study published by Nature Biotechnology out on Tuesday. "We have devised an experimental method through which we obtain a molecule - evoCas9 - which is truly accurate in changing DNA", said Anna Cereseto, a professor at CIBIO and the author of the article describing the study on Nature Biotechnology. It is an "enzyme that is absolutely trustworthy in carrying out change only at an established point", she said. The "perfect corrector" evoCas9, as described by Cereseto, could be used in non-medical sectors in which genome editing is now essential, including edible plants and cattle.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

FI: Rinaldi fuori, al suo posto Gullo

FI: Rinaldi fuori, al suo posto Gullo

Viadotto Ritiro, avvisate le famiglie

Viadotto Ritiro, avvisate le famiglie

di Domenico Bertè

Bimba maltrattata e sporca, arrestato medico

Bimba maltrattata e sporca, arrestato medico

Pd: pubblicate liste Calabria, in corsa Tripodi e Cardamone

Pd: pubblicate liste Calabria, in corsa Tripodi e Cardamone

Malore in diretta per Massimo Giletti

Malore in diretta per Massimo Giletti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33