Trento scientists discover molecule for 'sick' DNA

Trento, January 30 - Researchers at the Centre for Integrative Biology (CIBIO) of the University of Trento have discovered a molecule that can correct DNA alterations causing genetic diseases and cancer, according to a study published by Nature Biotechnology out on Tuesday. "We have devised an experimental method through which we obtain a molecule - evoCas9 - which is truly accurate in changing DNA", said Anna Cereseto, a professor at CIBIO and the author of the article describing the study on Nature Biotechnology. It is an "enzyme that is absolutely trustworthy in carrying out change only at an established point", she said. The "perfect corrector" evoCas9, as described by Cereseto, could be used in non-medical sectors in which genome editing is now essential, including edible plants and cattle.