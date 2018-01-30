Soccer: FIGC election failure is defeat for all - Lotti (2)

Rome, January 30 - Sports Minister Luca Lotti said Tuesday that the Italian Soccer Federation's (FIGC) failure to elect a new president was a "defeat for everyone". The FIGC looks set to be put into the hands of an external commissioner after Monday's inconclusive votes to find a replacement for Carlo Tavecchio, who resigned after Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup last year. "When you reach the point where you fail to elect (a president), it is defeat for everyone. It's no good," Lotti said. "We knew that was the situation. Now we'll see what the executive of (Italian Olympic Committee) CONI decides". Lotti added that the crisis could be an opportunity for Italian soccer to start from scratch and rewrite the rules that led to the current stalemate.