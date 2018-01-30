Rome

No agreement for unitary report from banks commission

Parties set to present own documents

Rome, January 30 - A meeting on Tuesday failed to reach an agreement for a single report from the parliamentary commission of inquiry into the recent crises in the Italian banking sector, sources said. The president of the commission named Vice-President Mauro Maria Marino rapporteur and he will present his report on Tuesday. In the meantime, single parties, including the 5-Star Movement (M5S), Forza Italia and Free and Equal (LeU), are preparing their own documents, sources said.

