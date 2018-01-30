Bangkok

Frenchman confesses to murdering Italian in Thailand-reports (2)

Rigaux told police he cut De Stefani's throat - local media

Bangkok, January 30 - French national Amaury Rigaux has confessed to murdering Italian Giuseppe De Stefani in Thailand earlier this month, local media quoted the police as saying on Tuesday. Rigaux, 34, is said to be the lover of De Stefani's former partner, Thai national Rujira Iamlamai. He reportedly told the Thai police that he cut De Stefani's throat and carried out the crime with the help of Iamlamai. He was arrested on Sunday after a week on the run.

