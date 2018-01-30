FCA to supply Chryslers for Google self-driving taxis (2)

Rome

Third deal for Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Rome, January 30 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) said Tuesday that the Italian-American company has reached a agreement to supply thousands of Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans for Google's Waymo division for the launch of its self-driving taxi service. It is the third agreement of this type for FCA, after one for 100 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids in 2016 and another for 500 more in 2017. "Our partnership with Waymo continues to grow and is getting stronger," FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne said. "This is the latest signal of our commitment to this technology".

