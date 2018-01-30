I'm Red Bull, Gentiloni is camomile tea says Renzi

Rome, January 30 - Ex-premier and Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi likened Premier Paolo Gentiloni to camomile tea and himself to a Red Bull energy drink but denied mayor differences in an interview published Tuesday by newspaper Il Foglio. "Gentiloni is like camomile? Then I am a Red Bull - but we won't fight", Renzi said discussing the situation in his party and beyond ahead of national elections on March 4. He also said he thinks the project to form the left-wing Free and Equal (LeU) party led by Senate Speaker Piero Grasso, a former PD member, has no future. The LeU features many former PD members who left the party due to hostility towards its leader, such as ex-premier Massimo D'Alema, whom Renzi said in the interview has two objectives: "making a comeback to be part of the game, conquering a seat in parliament" and "regaining hold of the left, trying to destroy the leadership". Renzi also said his party would campaign for the election "on the attack" rather than on the defensive "well aware that sometimes when you play on offense you let in a few goals".