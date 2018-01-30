Italy poised to appeal over EMA - Sala (2)

Milan, January 30 - Italy on Tuesday will present an appeal against the decision to assign the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to Amsterdam, rather than Milan, Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said Premier Paolo Gentiloni has told him. The appeal comes after EMA chief Giudo Rasi said Monday that a stopgap solution for the agency, which is leaving London because of Brexit, proposed by the Dutch city is not "optimal". Amsterdam won the right to host the agency by the luck of the draw after a vote of EU member States ended in a tie. "I called Gentiloni and I told him that it's time to be aggressive, let's have a go, let's try all the way and that's how it'll be," Sala told RTL 102.5 radio. "The appeal will be sent today".