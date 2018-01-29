I'll tell City we won't leave Italy in chaos - Di Maio (3)

Rome, January 29 - Five-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Monday he would tell City investors that the anti-establishment group would not leave Italy in chaos. "I'll tell City investors tomorrow that our aim is not to leave the country in chaos," said Di Maio, adding it was too early to talk of post-vote alliances, when asked about an FT op-ed that foresaw a possible tie-up with the League. "We'll make a majority around the government we have proposed. Doesn't the FT shudder (at the prospect of) Silvio Berlusconi?. Di Maio added that he was ready "at any time" to debate ex-premier and Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi.