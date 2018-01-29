Fiorello accepts Sanremo invitation (3)

Rome, January 29 - Showman Fiorello on Monday accepted Sanremo song fest host and director Claudio Baglioni's invitation to this year's edition of the famed competition. "I thought it over and told myself why not?", the Sicilian-born entertainer said on his Italian radio show, Il Rosario della Sera (The Evening Rosary, a play on Fiorello's first name Rosario), calling Baglioni live on air. Baglioni reacted by saying "what great news!" Italian pop stars Laura Pausini, Gianna Nannini and Gianni Morandi, and rock group Negramaro are set to be among the special guests at the 2018 Sanremo song festival-contest. The stars are all set to perform two songs at the popular festival screened by RAI, including a duet with this year's artistic director, singer-songwriter Claudio Baglioni. Sting and James Taylor are also set to appear. Both artists will pay homage to the Italian song book, as Baglioni recently said. Sting's performance will also include a song with Shaggy to present their upcoming joint album, organisers said. The fest runs February 6-10 in the northwestern Italian coastal city. Organizers recenlty announced that Swiss-Italian actress-presenter Michelle Hunziker and actor Pierfrancesco Favino have joined Baglioni's Sanremo 2018 team. Singer-songwriter Baglioni is the main presenter of Italy's longstanding and much-loved song festival-contest, which will be aired as ever by State broadcaster RAI.