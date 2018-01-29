No one elected FIGC chief, commissioner beckons (3)

Rome, January 29 - The Italian soccer world on Monday failed to elect a new chief of the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) and a commissioner beckoned to replace Carlo Tavecchio. The failure came after amateur league candidate Cosimo Sibilia told his supporters to file blank ballots, meaning that his remaining rival, Soccer League candidate Gabriele Gravina, would not have the necessary 50% plus one of the vote to replace Tavecchio, who resigned after Italy failed to make the World Cup. The third candidate, Professional Footballers' Association head Damiano Tommasi, dropped out after the third round. Tommasi said after Sibilia's move: "it is certainly a defeat and there will certainly be a commissioner. "But it's right that someone from outside should start dealing with things". He said "perhaps it isn't an accident that we're out of the World Cup. "We needed a change and we have deemed that neither of the two candidates represented this seriously". Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis said "this was a waste of time, and Italian soccer needs to be rebuilt". photo: Sibilia (L) with Gravina