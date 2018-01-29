Rome

FIGC heading for commissioner as voting falters (4)

Sibilia tells voters to file blank ballots so Gravina can't win

FIGC heading for commissioner as voting falters

Rome, January 29 - The Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) was set to be placed under an external commissioner as voting for a chief to replace Carlo Tavecchio faltered Monday. Amateur league candidate Cosimo Sibilia told his supporters to file blank ballots meaning that his remaining rival, Soccer League candidate Gabriele Gravina, would not have the necessary 50% plus one of the vote to replace Tavecchio, who resigned after Italy failed to make the World Cup. The third candidate, Professional Footballers' Association head Damiano Tommasi, dropped out after the third round. Tommasi said after Sibilia's move: "it is certainly a defeat and there will certainly be a commissioner. "But it's right that someone from outside should start dealing with things". He said "perhaps it isn't an accident that we're out of the World Cup. "We needed a change and we have deemed that neither of the two candidates represented this seriously". photo: Sibilia (L) with Gravina

