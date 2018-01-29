In contact with Gentiloni over EMA - Sala (4)

Milan

Amsterdam problems 'evident' says Milan mayor

Milan, January 29 - Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said Monday Amsterdam's problems as new host of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) were "evident" and he was "in touch with Premier (Paolo) Gentiloni to assess all possible initiatives". Commenting on an alarm issued by EMA chief Guido Rasi, Sala said he agreed with Lombardy Governor Roberto Maroni, and that "we confirm that Milan is able to meet the required deadline, both for the office and for all the other conditions". Milan lost out to the Dutch city as new EMA host in a tie-break lottery last year. It had led previous rounds of voting for the new home of the agency after it moves from London after Brexit. Dutch officials said earlier the EMA would be housed in temporary accommodation in Amsterdam before a new headquarters is completed for the agency's relocation from London. Rasi, for his part, said the Amsterdam building destined for EMA was not yet ready and the stopgap solution proposed by the Dutch "is not optimal" because it "halves" the space of the London office. This would add "layers of complexity", he said, to the agency's move and would lengthen the time needed to begiung functioning fully again.

