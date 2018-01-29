RFI, Trenord chiefs probed for derailment (3)

Rome

Rome, January 29 - Four people are being probed for the train derailment that killed three women near Milan last week, judicial sources said Monday. They are: RFI train network company CEO Maurizio Gentile; RFI production chief Umberto Lebruto; Trenord local rail company CEO Cinzia Farisè and Trenord operating director Alberto Minoia. They are suspected of culpable rail disaster and multiple culpable manslaughter, judicial sources said. The probe is a formality, to allow those probed to take part in expert assessments an the autopsy. In the derailment, 46 people were injured. Initial investigations have pointed to a possibly faulty piece of track.

