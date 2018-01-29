Milan

First 4 probed for train derailment

Near Milan

First 4 probed for train derailment (3)

Milan, January 29 - Milan prosecutors have placed four people under investigation for last Thursday's train derailment that killed three women near Milan, judicial sources said Monday. The four, who were not immediately named, face possible charges of culpable rail disaster. The probe is a formality, to allow those probed to take part in expert assessments an the autopsy. In the derailment, 46 people were injured. Initial investigations have pointed to a possibly faulty piece of track.

