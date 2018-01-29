Postman didn't deliver 600kg of mail

Vicenza

Near Vicenza

Vicenza, January 29 - An Italian postman didn't deliver almost 600 kg of mail from 2010 until recently, police said Monday. They found eight years' worth of undelivered mail in the garage and home of the 56-year-old man who lives near Vicenza and is of Neapolitan origin. The 573 kg was the biggest haul of undelivered mail in Italy ever. Police tracked down the mail after finding a smaller haul in a former garage the man used.

