Rome

PD lists an insult to intelligence' - Orlando (3)

Don't return to this point, or we will says minority leader

PD lists an insult to intelligence' - Orlando (3)

Rome, January 29 - Stating that not all ex-premier Matteo Renzi's Democratic Party (PD) general-election candidates are Renzian because of the selection of a non-politician, Naples anti-Camorra doctor Paolo Siani, is "an insult to the intelligence", PD minority leader Andrea Orlando, the justice minister, said Monday. "I urge the exponents of the majority not to deny evident facts and not to return to this point, otherwise we'll have to return to it too," said Orlando, who has criticised Renzi for allegedly picking his own supporters. Orlando heads the largest minority faction in the centre-left group.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Malore in diretta per Massimo Giletti

Malore in diretta per Massimo Giletti

Vola con la jeep nel burrone, muore 32enne di Oreto

Vola con la jeep nel burrone, muore 32enne di Oreto

D’Alia si ritira dalla politica

D’Alia si ritira dalla politica

Viadotto Ritiro, avvisate le famiglie

Viadotto Ritiro, avvisate le famiglie

di Domenico Bertè

Reni: la Boschi candidata anche nella "sua" Taormina

Renzi: la Boschi candidata anche nella "sua" Taormina

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33