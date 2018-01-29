PD lists an insult to intelligence' - Orlando (3)

Rome
29/01/2018
Rome, January 29 - Stating that not all ex-premier Matteo Renzi's Democratic Party (PD) general-election candidates are Renzian because of the selection of a non-politician, Naples anti-Camorra doctor Paolo Siani, is "an insult to the intelligence", PD minority leader Andrea Orlando, the justice minister, said Monday. "I urge the exponents of the majority not to deny evident facts and not to return to this point, otherwise we'll have to return to it too," said Orlando, who has criticised Renzi for allegedly picking his own supporters. Orlando heads the largest minority faction in the centre-left group.
