Embraco confirms 500 job losses in Turin area (3)

Turin, January 29 - Whirlpool unit Embraco on Monday confirmed 497 job losses at its plant at Riva di Chieri near Turin, which currently has 530 workers, trade unions said. Embraco, which makes compressors for fridges, is therefore effectively shutting down its Italy production with the closure of the plant. There are no plans to keep the plant open, despite industry ministry proposals, the unions said. The firm recently met labour ministry officials to assess the possibility of using government redundancy funds. The move comes three months after the company decided to cut production at Riva di Chieri, shifting it to other factories in the group.