Half a million cases of antibiotic-resistant infections -WHO

Rome, January 29 - At least half a million people worldwide contract infections that are resistant to antibiotics, the World Health Organisation said Monday. It said, however, that the estimate is much lower than the real data because figures for only 22 countries are so far available. Furthermore, the tally does not include tuberculosis infection resistance cases, the WHO said in its first report on the phenomenon. Among the most common bugs that defeat antibiotics, it said, are e.coli that leads to intestinal problems, and staphylococcus aureus, also known as golden staph, which causes nasal and skin infections. In Italy, according to the latest data, infections in hospitals kill 7,000 people a year.

