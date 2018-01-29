Admiral pulls M5S candidacy (2)

Rome, January 29 - A retired Italian admiral touted as one of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement's (M5S) flagship non-politician candidates in the March 4 general election on Monday pulled out of the race because he had already been elected with another civic list in the Abruzzo town of Ortona. This broke an M5S rule that the candidates must not have been elected before. Former admiral Rinaldo Veri, a town councillor in Ortona, said he had not been aware of the rule and had therefore not informed M5S leader Luigi Di Maio, who vetted the lists. Veri, who took part in the NATO operation Unified Protector, said "It is with a heavy heart that I announce my withdrawal; I wasn't aware of the M5S rule that bars someone who has already held elective office from standing. "That's why I didn't think it was necessary to inform Luigi Di Maio about this post of mine". Veri will be replaced with outgoing MP Carla Ruocco, the M5S said later. Ruocco will therefore run for a first-past-the-post seat in Rome's Gianicolense constituency.