Robbers attack 8 people in home

Benevento, January 29 - A man was taken to hospital and a woman had a suspected heart attack after a gang armed with iron bars and guns attacked a group of eight people in a home at Amorosi near Benevento Monday. The gang made off with a few euros and some valuables after punching and kicking the 60-year-old man who was taken to hospital with cuts and bruises.

