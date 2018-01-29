Robbers attack 8 people in home

Benevento
29/01/2018
Benevento, January 29 - A man was taken to hospital and a woman had a suspected heart attack after a gang armed with iron bars and guns attacked a group of eight people in a home at Amorosi near Benevento Monday. The gang made off with a few euros and some valuables after punching and kicking the 60-year-old man who was taken to hospital with cuts and bruises.
Le altre notizie
