Bologna
29/01/2018
Bologna, January 29 - A Roma man was found guilty by the supreme Court of Cassation Monday of vehicular homicide in the February 2013 death of a 72-year-old mechanic in Bologna. Sonic Halilovic, 23, got six years and four months in jail for the homicide of Qunito Orsi. The guilty man ran Orsi over as the was speeding away in a stolen car.
