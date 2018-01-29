Rome

Soccer: 'Will do anything to get Can' says Marotta

But 'won't be easy'

Rome, January 29 - Juventus General Manager Beppe Marotta said Monday the Turin giants will do their utmost to get Emre Can from Liverpool but it will be hard because the Premier League club will want to extend his contract. "We'll do all we can to get Emre Can," said Marotta, noting that the 24-year-old Germany midfielder's contract with the Reds runs out in June. "We have had the first contacts with his entourage...but it won't be easy because Liverpool is going to try hard to renew his contract.

