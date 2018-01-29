Rome

No Berlusconi-Juncker pact against League - Tajani

'Never any talk of keeping League out of govt'

Rome, January 29 - European Parliament President Atonio Tajani on Monday denied reports the leader of his centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party, Silvio Berlusconi, has agreed with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker not to let Berlusconi's coalition ally Matteo Salvini of the Euroskeptic League into government. Tajani said there was not talk of such a deal when Berlusconi met Juncker earlier this month. "I was present at the talks, there was never any talk of a government formula, or to keep the League out of a possible centre-right executive," said Tajani.

