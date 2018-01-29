Venice mayor to ask ripped-off tourists to file complaint

Venice
29/01/2018
Venice, January 29 - Venice's mayor said Monday he would ask four Japanese tourists charged 1,100 euros for four steaks, a fish platter and a bottle of water to file a formal complaint so action can be taken against the restaurant. "The suit for fraud is lacking," said Luigi Brugnaro. "I will meet these lads and tell them we need a complaint". The case garnered international headlines.
