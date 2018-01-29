Milan

Body found in canal near Milan, likely suicide

Milan, January 29 - The body of a man apparently aged about 40 was found in a canal at Bussera near Milan Monday. The body had a gunshot wound to the forehead and cuts on its wrists. A pistol was found next to the body. Police are leaning towards suicide. They are trying to identify the man.

