Salvini says will ask for trade duties

Rome, January 29 - Northern League leader Matteo Salvini said Sunday if he came to power he would ask the EU to impose trade duties to defend Italian products, prompting Industry Minister Carlo Calenda to say "Salvini gets the prize for the dumbest proposal". Undeterred, Salvini said he would ask Europe "to defend the textile and toy sectors as well as our food products and also steel". Euroskeptic and anti-migrant leader Salvini is running for the March 4 general election in a coalition that includes Silvio Berlusconi's pro-business and pro-free trade Forza Italia party.

