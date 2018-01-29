Legambiente sounds smog alarm on 39 cities (2)

Rome

Rome, January 29 - Environmental association Legambiente sounded the alarm on smog levels in Italy on Monday, saying in a new report that 39 cities were failing to respect the law on atmospheric pollution levels. "The air is increasingly unbreathable and the smog emergency is chronic," Legambiente said in the 'Mal'Aria 2018' (Bad Air) report. It said the situation was especially bad in the Po Valley and, in general, in northern cities. Turin was the worst performer in 2017, with 112 days of pollution over the legal level of 50 micrograms per cubic metre, followed by Cremona (105) and Alessandria (103). Milan had 97 days above the legal limit last year, while Venice had 94 - cities are allowed to breach the ceiling for a maximum of 35 days a year. The worst performer in central-southern Italy was Frosinone, with 93 days above the permitted threshold. "Makeshift measures are not enough, specific, structural interventions are needed at the national and local level," the report said.

