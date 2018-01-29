Palermo starts year as Italian culture capital (2)

Palermo, January 29 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni and Culture Minister Dario Franceschini on Monday kicked off Palermo's year as Italian Culture Capital. Speaking to local dignitaries including Mayor Leoluca Orlando and Sicily Governor Nello Musumeci, Gentiloni said Palermo was "changing" after years of being depicted via "stereotypes". "This is a chance to say thank you Palermo, the Italians are proud of this city," the premier said. He said a major new library of Islamic studies would be set up with government funds and named after famed late Florence mayor Giorgio La Pira. Franceschini said Palermo "will remain the capital of dialogue". Orlando said there would be "thousands of initiatives" during the year and said Palermo was "an example of tolerance and welcome". He said "Palermo excellence" would be put to the test. Orlando added: "One of he characteristic elements is that the peripheries will be more involved than the centre. "WE want to abolish the term peripheries". Tourist visits to the Sicilian capital, which is already one of Italy's most popular destinations, are expected to be boosted considerably by the slew of cultural events planned.