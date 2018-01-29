Palermo

Investment in Med area, Africa for peace - Gentiloni

Premier inaugurates Palermo Italian Capital of Culture

Palermo, January 29 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said investment in Africa and the Mediterranean area was part of Italy's strategy to promote peace. "We are investing in the Mediterranean and Africa not because we think it's good business, but because we want to invest in dialogue and peace," Gentiloni said at the ceremony inaugurating Palermo as the Italian Capital of Culture 2018. "Palermo is playing an extraordinary role here too".

