Indifference is enemy, not just hate - pope (2)

Rome, January 29 - Pope Francis said indifference was one of the biggest enemies of our time as he addressed a conference on Anti-Semitic Hate Crimes in the Vatican on Monday. "The enemy against which we fight is not only hatred in all of its forms, but even more fundamentally, indifference; for it is indifference that paralyzes and impedes us from doing what is right even when we know that it is right," the pope said. "Indifference is a virus that is dangerously contagious in our time, a time when we are ever more connected with others, but are increasingly less attentive to others. "And yet the global context should help us understand that none of us is an island and none will have a future of peace without one that is worthy for all".