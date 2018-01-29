Di Maio presents M5S external candidates

Rome

'New era' for Italy says anti-establishment premier candidate

Rome, January 29 - The 5-Star Movement premier candidate Luigi Di Maio presented the anti-establishment group's external candidates in the March 4 elections on Monday, saying it was the start of "a new era". "Today is the start of a new era, that of ordinary Italians in the institutions and government," wrote Di Maio in a post to Facebook, adding that the candidates represent "the best of Italy". They include retired admiral Rinaldo Veri, who took part in the NATO operation Unified Protector, endocrinologist Maria Domenica Castellone of the National Research Council, and Vincenzo Zoccano, president of the Italian Forum for Disabilities. "Today is a day of pride and happiness," said Di Maio during the presentation of the candidates in Rome. "Our aim is to give Italy the best parliamentary group ever. Today I am presenting a group of super competent people who embody head and heart," he added. The young leader also took a dig at Democratic Party secretary Matteo Renzi who has defended his position after being accused by a critical wing of the party of giving the overwhelming majority of the safe seats to his loyalists. "For some, drawing up the list of candidates was a devastating experience, for me it was exciting," Di Maio said.

