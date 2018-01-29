Legambiente sounds smog alarm on 39 cities (2)

Rome, January 29 - Environmental association Legambiente sounded the alarm on smog levels in Italy on Monday, saying in a new report that 39 cities were failing to respect the law as they have atmospheric pollution levels of over PM10. "The air is increasingly unbreatheable and the smog emergency is chronic," Legambiente said in the 'Mal'Aria 2018' (Bad Air) report. It said the situation was especially bad in the Po plain and, in general, in northern cities.