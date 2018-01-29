Man detained for pushing woman in front of metro train

Rome
29/01/2018
Rome, January 29 - A 47-year-old man has been detained for allegedly pushing a Peruvian woman in front of a train at Rome's Eur Fermi metro station last week. The woman lost a hand and suffered many other serious injuries. The suspect reportedly suffers from psychological problems and told investigators that he heard voices telling him to push the woman.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online