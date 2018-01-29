Rome

Man detained for pushing woman in front of metro train

47-year-old has psychological problems, 'heard voices'

Rome, January 29 - A 47-year-old man has been detained for allegedly pushing a Peruvian woman in front of a train at Rome's Eur Fermi metro station last week. The woman lost a hand and suffered many other serious injuries. The suspect reportedly suffers from psychological problems and told investigators that he heard voices telling him to push the woman.

