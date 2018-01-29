Rome

Eminem to perform live show in Italy first time on July 7

Rapper to sing at Milan's Area Expo

Rome, January 29 - America rap star Eminem is set to perform at Milan's Area Expo on July 7. It will be the rapper's first live concert in Italy. Previously he appeared at the Sanremo song festival in 2001 and at the Mtv European Music Awards in Rome in 2004.

