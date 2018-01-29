Rome

TV presenter Giletti leaves hospital after bad turn on air

Had to abandon live show on Sunday

TV presenter Giletti leaves hospital after bad turn on air

Rome, January 29 - Italian TV presenter Massimo Giletti left Rome's Umberto I hospital on Monday after spending the night under observation following a bad turn live on TV on Sunday. Giletti had to abandon his show on La7, Non è l'Arena, after interviewing Civil Service Minister Marianna Madia. Sources said the presenter is better now and is resting at home.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Malore in diretta per Massimo Giletti

Malore in diretta per Massimo Giletti

Vola con la jeep nel burrone, muore 32enne di Oreto

Vola con la jeep nel burrone, muore 32enne di Oreto

D’Alia si ritira dalla politica

D’Alia si ritira dalla politica

Reni: la Boschi candidata anche nella "sua" Taormina

Renzi: la Boschi candidata anche nella "sua" Taormina

Viadotto Ritiro, avvisate le famiglie

Viadotto Ritiro, avvisate le famiglie

di Domenico Bertè

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33