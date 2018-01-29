TV presenter Giletti leaves hospital after bad turn on air

Rome
29/01/2018
Rome, January 29 - Italian TV presenter Massimo Giletti left Rome's Umberto I hospital on Monday after spending the night under observation following a bad turn live on TV on Sunday. Giletti had to abandon his show on La7, Non è l'Arena, after interviewing Civil Service Minister Marianna Madia. Sources said the presenter is better now and is resting at home.
