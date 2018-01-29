Six highway patrol officers arrested in corruption probe

Taranto, January 29 - Six highway patrol officers working in the southern Italian port city of Taranto were placed under house arrest on Monday on suspicion of corruption, sources said. The suspects are accused of refraining from reporting alleged violations of traffic laws in exchange for money or payment in kind. Investigations began after Taranto police headquarters received an anonymous call reporting that a highway patrol squad was loading crates of fish into the boot of the patrol car. The fish was reportedly taken from a lorry that had been stopped for checks. The drivers involved in the allegedly illicit exchanges are also being investigated for promising and/or handing over the requested benefits.