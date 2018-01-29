Taranto

Six highway patrol officers arrested in corruption probe

Suspected of withholding police reports in exchange for money

Six highway patrol officers arrested in corruption probe

Taranto, January 29 - Six highway patrol officers working in the southern Italian port city of Taranto were placed under house arrest on Monday on suspicion of corruption, sources said. The suspects are accused of refraining from reporting alleged violations of traffic laws in exchange for money or payment in kind. Investigations began after Taranto police headquarters received an anonymous call reporting that a highway patrol squad was loading crates of fish into the boot of the patrol car. The fish was reportedly taken from a lorry that had been stopped for checks. The drivers involved in the allegedly illicit exchanges are also being investigated for promising and/or handing over the requested benefits.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Malore in diretta per Massimo Giletti

Malore in diretta per Massimo Giletti

Vola con la jeep nel burrone, muore 32enne di Oreto

Vola con la jeep nel burrone, muore 32enne di Oreto

D’Alia si ritira dalla politica

D’Alia si ritira dalla politica

Reni: la Boschi candidata anche nella "sua" Taormina

Renzi: la Boschi candidata anche nella "sua" Taormina

Viadotto Ritiro, avvisate le famiglie

Viadotto Ritiro, avvisate le famiglie

di Domenico Bertè

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33