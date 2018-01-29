Bangkok

Ex-partner, lover arrested over Italian murdered in Thailand

Man's body was chopped up, burned

Bangkok, January 29 - The 38-year-old ex-partner of an Italian man murdered in Thailand this month has been arrested, Thai media reported on Monday. The local media showed images of the woman, Rujira Iamlamai, with police. The Thai woman's French lover, Amaury Rigaux, was detained on Sunday. Rigaux reportedly said he was innocent and blamed the woman. The body of Italian national Giuseppe De Stefani, 62, was found chopped up and partially burned in a forest in the north of the country. De Stefani and Iamlamai reportedly lived together for about a year until the man found out that his partner was having an affair.

