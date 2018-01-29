Cattolica approves new plan, 375-400 profit by 2020 (2)

Rome
29/01/2018
Rome, January 29 - Italian insurance group Cattolica Assicurazione said Monday that it has approved a new industrial plan to reach operating profits of between 375 and 400 million euros by 2020, around 60% more than in 2016, and to pay dividends per share of over 0.5 euros, some 50% more than in 2016. The group also said its governance is being revised in order to streamline management "and favour the entry of institutional investors as stake-holders". "It's an agile plan that reacts to the new market challenges," said CEO Alberto Minali, adding that the targets were ambitious but realistic.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online