Rome

Cattolica approves new plan, 375-400 profit by 2020 (2)

Governance revised for more streamlined management

Cattolica approves new plan, 375-400 profit by 2020 (2)

Rome, January 29 - Italian insurance group Cattolica Assicurazione said Monday that it has approved a new industrial plan to reach operating profits of between 375 and 400 million euros by 2020, around 60% more than in 2016, and to pay dividends per share of over 0.5 euros, some 50% more than in 2016. The group also said its governance is being revised in order to streamline management "and favour the entry of institutional investors as stake-holders". "It's an agile plan that reacts to the new market challenges," said CEO Alberto Minali, adding that the targets were ambitious but realistic.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Malore in diretta per Massimo Giletti

Malore in diretta per Massimo Giletti

Vola con la jeep nel burrone, muore 32enne di Oreto

Vola con la jeep nel burrone, muore 32enne di Oreto

D’Alia si ritira dalla politica

D’Alia si ritira dalla politica

Reni: la Boschi candidata anche nella "sua" Taormina

Renzi: la Boschi candidata anche nella "sua" Taormina

Viadotto Ritiro, avvisate le famiglie

Viadotto Ritiro, avvisate le famiglie

di Domenico Bertè

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33