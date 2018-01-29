Cattolica approves new plan, 375-400 profit by 2020 (2)

Rome, January 29 - Italian insurance group Cattolica Assicurazione said Monday that it has approved a new industrial plan to reach operating profits of between 375 and 400 million euros by 2020, around 60% more than in 2016, and to pay dividends per share of over 0.5 euros, some 50% more than in 2016. The group also said its governance is being revised in order to streamline management "and favour the entry of institutional investors as stake-holders". "It's an agile plan that reacts to the new market challenges," said CEO Alberto Minali, adding that the targets were ambitious but realistic.