Rome

Soccer: Serie A becoming Napoli-Juve two-horse race

Leading pair both win, Lazio and Roma lose, Inter held

Rome, January 29 - This season's Serie A title race looks to have become two-horse race after leaders Napoli and second-placed Juventus both won at the weekend while the three teams chasing them all dropped points. On Saturday Champions Juve won 0-2 at Chievo, who had two players sent off, while Napoli replied by beating Bologna 3-1 at home on Sunday with Dries Mertens scoring a double. Napoli have 57 points from 22 games while Juve have 56. Third-placed Lazio are 11 points of the pace after losing 2-1 at seventh-placed AC Milan, although the Rome side were unlucky that the referee did not see that Patrick Cutrone scored the hosts' opener with his arm. Inter are two points further back after being held 1-1 at SPAL. Fifth-placed AS Roma's poor form continued with a 1-0 home defeat to sixth-placed Sampdoria.

