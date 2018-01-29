Renzi defends candidate lists but PD tension remains high

Rome, January 29 - Tension is high within the ruling Democratic Party (PD) after the centre-left group finalised its parliamentary candidate lists for the March 4 general election. Ex-premier and PD leader Matteo Renzi has been accused by a critical wing of the party of giving the overwhelming majority of the safe seats to his loyalists. Ex-premier Enrico Letta, who Renzi ousted from the helm of government in 2014, said it was a "tragic case". Renzi, on the other hand, defended the choice of candidates, saying the PD was fielding the strongest team.