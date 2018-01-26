Recovery more than just cyclical - Visco (2)

Venice, January 26 - Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said Friday that Italy's current recovery was more than just a natural change in the economic cycle, adding that the structural reforms adopted by governments in recent years have helped. "At the moment there is something more than a simple cyclical recovery, although we are at the beginning," Visco said. "To a good degree we are benefiting from a better mood in the world and European economy, which we were able to take advantage of, when in the past we were not able to. "This means that the reforms have helped. "It is necessary to stay on this path".